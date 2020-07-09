Detroit police seek black SUV in connection to fatal shooting on city’s west side

DETROIT – Police are looking for information related to a fatal shooting that happened Friday night on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, at about 11:30 p.m. in the 10400 block of Joy Road, a family was riding in a vehicle when the driver unintentionally cut off a black SUV. Police said the SUV pulled alongside the vehicle and an unknown person began to fire shots, striking the 19-year-old woman.

She was rushed to a hospital where she died.

Police described the vehicle as a newer model Ford Explorer with a license plate or vanity plate on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- Speak-Up.