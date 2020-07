Published: July 10, 2020, 4:24 am Updated: July 10, 2020, 4:35 am

DETROIT – Detroit Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver involved in a crash on Detroit’s west side.

It happened around 2 a.m. Friday at 7 Mile and Mansfield.

Police told Local 4 that a 4-year-old and two adults were taken to the hospital. They’re in critical condition.

7 Mile is closed for the investigation.

