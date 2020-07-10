78ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

LIVE STREAM: Remainder of Palace of Auburn Hills to be demolished

Watch live at 8 a.m. Saturday

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Auburn Hills, Oakland County, Michigan, The Palace, The Palace of Auburn Hills, Arena, Sports, Demolition, Detroit Pistons, Local, News, Live, Live Stream
What is left of the Palace of Auburn Hills (pictured on July 10, 2020) will be demolished at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 11.
What is left of the Palace of Auburn Hills (pictured on July 10, 2020) will be demolished at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 11. (WDIV)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The remnants of The Palace of Auburn Hills -- the Detroit Pistons’ former hometown arena -- will be demolished Saturday morning.

You can watch the demolition live in the video player above at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The Palace of Auburn Hills has been closed since 2017 and demolition began in December of last year. Much of the arena has already been gutted -- only a roof and supportive structure still remain.

READ: Former Detroit Pistons turf, Palace of Auburn Hills to be demolished Saturday

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: