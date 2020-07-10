LIVE STREAM: Remainder of Palace of Auburn Hills to be demolished

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The remnants of The Palace of Auburn Hills -- the Detroit Pistons’ former hometown arena -- will be demolished Saturday morning.

The Palace of Auburn Hills has been closed since 2017 and demolition began in December of last year. Much of the arena has already been gutted -- only a roof and supportive structure still remain.

