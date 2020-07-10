Former Detroit Pistons turf, Palace of Auburn Hills to be demolished Saturday

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The remnants of the Detroit Pistons’ former hometown arena will be demolished Saturday morning.

The Palace of Auburn Hills has been closed since 2017 and demolition began in December of last year. Much of the arena has already been gutted -- only a roof and supportive structure still remain.

Pistons owner Tom Gores is working with a real estate company to redevelop the area to include corporate offices and and research and development and technology companies.

“We promised the people of Auburn Hills and Oakland County that we would find a solution that would be good for the community and make a positive economic impact,” Gores said. “Partnering with a proven, well-respected developer like Schostak Brothers is an important step in delivering on that promise.”

The Palace opened in 1988 and has since influenced the design of arenas built around the country.

The final concert held at The Palace was Bob Seger in Sept. 2017 and the final event at the venue was the Taste of Auburn Hills in Oct. 2017.

The Detroit Pistons’ home court now resides within the Little Caesars Arena in Downtown Detroit.

