Update: 57-year-old man killed in Grosse Ile plane crash

GROSSE ILE, Mich. – Police have provided new details following the death of a man after a plane crashed on Grosse Ile Saturday.

Officials say at around 4:47 p.m. an airplane crashed in a residential neighborhood in the 27000 block of Loma Circle. Police and fire personnel discovered a single engine Ultra Lite aircraft overturned at the base of a tree in the backyard of a residence, officials said.

Police say the pilot, 57-year-old Jeffrey Dean Oliver of Lincoln Park, was ejected from the plane. The man was receiving CPR when officials arrived on the scene.

Oliver was then transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials are investigating whether his death was caused by injuries sustained during the crash or a medical condition that may have occurred during the flight. The Wayne County Medical Examiner is scheduled to perform an autopsy.

Officials described the plane as a “Golden Circle Air T-Bird Tandem TBT-06 with fixed wings that falls within the experimental airworthiness class.”

The FAA and NTSB are investigating.

