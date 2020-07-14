Detroit high school senior receives millions of dollars in scholarships

DETROIT – His name is Ridgeley Hudson Jr., and he just graduated from King High School in Detroit. After he received multiple scholarships worth more than $2 million from schools all across the country, we had to find out which school he’ll be attending.

“I never thought that I’d be here at this moment with scholarships to the tune of $2.3 million,” Hudson said. “Normally you hear of student athletes getting those scholarships.”

He’s not an athlete, he’s not the valedictorian or even salutatorian. But the 17-year-old is college bound. He received the academic scholarship dollars from 46 schools across the country.

“Michigan State, Alabama A&M, FAMU, DePaul University,” Hudson said. “Wayne State, University of Arkansas Pine Bluff, Morehouse, Georgia State, Hampton University.”

“He was motivated, and when he wasn’t motivated, we motivated him,” King High School counselor Denise Barnes said.

Hudson’s counselor and principal were like second mothers to him, encouraging him a long the way. His own parents died -- his mother when he was 11 months old and his father when he was just 14, both due to health issues. While Hudson might be surprised at his accomplishment, King High School Principal Deborah Jenkins is not.

“No, not at all!” Jenkins said.

“Why not?” asked Local 4′s Evrod Cassimy.

“Because if I wanted to talk to anyone in this city, I could ask Ridgeley for their telephone number,” Jenkins said. “Ridgeley is that type of person. At 17, he probably has more connections than I have in my full life.”

By now you’re probably wondering where he decided to attend college in the fall. He’s proud to become a Spartan next year. Michigan State offered him a full-ride academic scholarship.

“With the things that are going on currently, I didn’t want to choose an HBCU because I wanted to be a change in a different community,” Hudson said.

Sadly, his mom and dad will not get to see him graduate college or celebrate this major accomplishment, but he knows he’s made them proud.

“I felt my dad tap me on my shoulder and say well done,” Hudson said. “I think they would both feel very proud and I can fee their energy as I matriculate and go forth.”

He is an inspiring student. Hudson will study secondary education in the fall at MSU.