Michigan man killed after stabbing customer during mask argument, pulling knife on deputy, MSP says

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Michigan man who stabbed another customer at a dairy store during an argument over wearing a mask was later shot and killed when he pulled his knife on a deputy, Michigan State Police say.

The incident happened around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Quality Dairy store in Dimondale, according to authorities.

A 43-year-old Grand Ledge man who wasn’t wearing a mask got into an argument with a 77-year-old Lansing man the mask issue, police said.

The Grand Ledge man pulled out a knife and stabbed the Lansing man before fleeing the store, according to MSP.

An Eaton County deputy saw the Grand Ledge man about 30 minutes later in Delta Township and initiated a traffic stop, officials said.

The man got out of his car with a knife and attacked the deputy, police said. The deputy feared for her life and shot the man, according to authorities.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died during surgery, medical officials said.

Deputies said the 77-year-old man is stable at a hospital.

The deputy is a 23-year veteran of the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, police said.