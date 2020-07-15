Burnt remains of female body found near park in White Lake Township

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The burnt remains of a deceased woman were discovered near a park by a citizen on Monday morning.

White Lake police say a citizen located the remains of the woman around 8 a.m. in a parking area near the Pontiac Lake State Recreation Area at Maceday Lake and Cross roads. No vehicle was present at the scene.

Officials say Oakland County medical examiners arrived on the scene but no cause of death has been determined as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the unidentified woman is believed to be between the ages of 20-30 years old, stand about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weigh around 120-135 pounds.

Officials say there were no recent missing persons reports in the area that matched the woman’s description.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact White Lake Police Lieutenant Christopher Hild at 248-698-4404.

MORE: Local News