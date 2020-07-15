Detroit police seek help locating missing 28-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 28-year-old woman.

Chevell Green was last seen on Sunday at 1 a.m. She exited a vehicle in the area of E. Nevada and Conant and began walking, she hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Green is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. Police said she has brown eyes and an unknown symbol tattooed in the middle of her chest and lower back. She also has “Azon” tattooed with a crown on her left arm and “Marco” on her left leg.

Police said she is in poor mental condition.

Anyone who has seen Green should contact Detroit Police 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Click here for more missing person reports