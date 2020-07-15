Detroit police seek suspect in nonfatal shooting at gas station on city’s west side

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a suspect wanted in connection to a nonfatal shooting that happened on Detroit’s west side.

Police said the shooting happened on Monday at 10:30 p.m. at a gas station in the 20500 block of West 7 Mile Road. The suspect fired shots and struck an 18-year-old man in the body.

The 18-year-old was transported to a hospital. The suspect escaped in a 2017 Ford Focus that had damage on the rear of the vehicle. The car was being driven by a woman wearing an orange outfit. The vehicle was last seen going southbound on Patton.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 20′s with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black Nike short sleeve shirt, black shorts, and black and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct by calling 313-596-5840 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

