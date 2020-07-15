‘Hoping for the best’: Woman hospitalized after shooting on Southfield Freeway

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Its been a roller coaster of a week for Nicole Finley.

On Saturday, her sister was gunned down on Southfield Freeway by another driver -- leaving her hospitalized.

Local 4 is not naming her or showing her face for her safety and investigative purposes.

“After being shot, um, you know, is this, you know, is this is, is something that she’s gonna have to deal with. My sister is recovering right now. And, you know, we know that it’s gonna be a journey,” Finley said.

She can make that recovery partly because of a man who decided to pull over and help save a life.

“A good Samaritan was, you know, kind enough to stop. Call the police. And ultimately, take her to the hospital, which was, you know, it was more than we get asked for,” Finley said.

As for the person who pulled the trigger, preliminary reports show she may have known the shooter.

However, as of right now, Finley says the main focus is for her sister to get better.

“I’m gonna be keeping her in our prayers, and we’re going to be just hoping for the best. You know, we don’t know what the outcome is going to be at this moment, you know as far as we’re dealing with her health and everything,” Finley said.

Finley also has a message for that good Samaritan: “He’s definitely gonna be blessed,” Finley said.

The family said they can’t say too much about it, but apparently legal justice is on the way to being served.

