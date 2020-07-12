Michigan State Police investigating shooting on Southfield Freeway, near Puritan

DETROIT – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday on the Southfield Freeway, near Puritan Avenue just before 6 p.m.

According to authorities, troopers were responding to reports of a person slumped over the steering wheel of their vehicle. Medical crews rushed her to a hospital.

Police arrived on scene and found the vehicle blocking a lane with a bullet hole in the front passenger side window.

Authorities said the woman was unable to speak at the hospital, but was able to nod or shake her head to basic questions and indicated she knew who shot her.

She is currently undergoing medical treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

