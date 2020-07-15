Oakland County executive releases statement regarding 15-year-old girl placed at Children’s Village

PONTIAC, Mich. – Oakland County Executive David Coulter has released a statement regarding a 15-year-old girl placed by the Oakland County Circuit Court at Children’s Village.

Officials said she was placed there for a probation violation of not completing online schoolwork and other reasons.

Coulter released the following statement:

“I spoke with the Judge this evening. While there are many more details that she is unable to share with me and the public to protect privacy of the minor and their family, I believe a review of this case within her court or during an appellate process is required. It has been a top priority of my administration to keep the young people and employees safe at Children’s Village during the pandemic and that includes limiting residency to immediate safety risks.”