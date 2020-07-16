74ºF

Full interview: Southfield Public Schools superintendent discusses return plans

Paula Tutman, Reporter

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Dr. Jennifer Green, superintendent of the Southfield Public Schools district, talked to us about plans for returning to school this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She talked about a need for business engagement to get almost half of her students connected in time for fall. About 25% of students do not have individual devices or connectivity -- phones don’t count.

Because Southfield was so hard-hit by the virus, and continues to be hard-hit by COVID-19, she is giving parents a deadline to decide if they want to opt-in for in-person or virtual learning. She also discussed whether or not in-person learning will be possible at the start of the school year.

