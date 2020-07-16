Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes exhibit opens at Henry Ford Museum

DEARBORN, Mich. – There’s an epic new option for parents trying to find safe, socially distanced activities to do with their kids.

The Henry Ford in Dearborn has just opened a new exhibit on the Marvel Universe and comic book history.

The colorful attraction is already getting rave reviews and so are the museum’s new safety measures.

“He said on the way here today, it’s gonna be the best day of his life,” father Avery Kobatch said.

The exhibit offers 80 years of Marvel history, including things like original artwork, movie set designs and academy award winning costumes.

“When you see him in the movies, they don’t look real somehow. And then, when you see him up close, not only are they so very real, intangible, but they’re incredibly impressive,” exhibit visitor Michael Honer said.

Everyone who visits the exhibit is expected to wear a mask and there are sanitizing stations available.

“We are social distancing, we’re disinfecting. We have lots of fresh air in our mix of air here and you have either nearly a private experience to check out this exhibition,” GM of Innovation Experiences Cynthia Jones said.

They only allow 39 people each half an hour to walk through the 10,000 square foot exhibit.

The Henry Ford recommends buying tickets online before visiting because of the capacity restrictions.

The exhibit runs through January.

Click here for more community reports