Some gyms face uncertain future with Michigan’s reopening on hold

TROY, Mich. – With coronavirus (COVID-19) cases going up in Michigan, the state’s reopening plans are on hold and may even be rolled back if the trend continues.

For some businesses, like gyms, it’s becoming a question of survival. Local 4 viewers informed WDIV that there are several gyms still open.

One of those gyms, is the Powerhouse Gym in Troy located on Livernois. Local 4 cameras saw several gym goers walking inside to workout.

WDIV spoke to the owner on the phone and he did confirm that his location is open. He said it’s because they simply have to pay the bills and couldn’t afford to stay closed. They said working out is therapy for their members, although Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued all gyms and fitness centers to close, in order to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

Crunch Fitness in Taylor on Ecorse Road is also open. The gym manager referred us to the owner, but he was unable for comment.

The Governor’s office released this statement:

“The Governor’s executive orders are law, and they require a variety of facilities in certain parts of the state, including gymnasiums, to remain closed. Those in willful violation are subject to misdemeanor penalties. As with all executive orders, residents who wish to report a business that is violating those orders should contact law enforcement overseeing the jurisdiction in which the offense occurred.”