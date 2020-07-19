60-year-old woman shot while sitting on her porch in Detroit

DETROIT – A 60-year-old woman was shot while sitting on her porch on Friday night.

Detroit police say at about 11:20 p.m. the woman was sitting on her porch in the 14000 block of Whitcomb when two vehicles drove by and the occupants started firing weapons at one another.

The 60-year-old woman received graze wounds to the body and was taken to the hospital. Police say she is in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at ‪313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

