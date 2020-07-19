Detroit police investigate altercation that led to shooting on city’s west side

DETROIT – Police are investigating an altercation that ended with a man getting shot early Sunday morning.

At about 1:10 a.m. a 62-year-old man fired shots at a 58-year-old man during an altercation in the 19100 block of Evergreen Road, police said.

The victim was struck and taken to the hospital. Officials say he is in temporary serious condition.

Police say the 62-year-old suspect is known and is described as a Black male.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at ‪313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

