Pontiac man fatally shot on front porch, $2,000 reward offered for information

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 43-year-old man was found dead on the front porch of a Pontiac home Friday night.

According to authorities, Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Marquette Street just before 9:45 p.m. On arrival, they found a 43-year-old man who had been shot in the head collapsed on the floor of the home’s enclosed front porch. Police found a handgun next to him.

Emergency medical crews rushed the man to McLaren Oakland Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said an autopsy is pending.

Police located several people of interest on East Rundell Street and a nearby hotel. More information is expected to be released Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

