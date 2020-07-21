Grateful family thanks Sterling Heights police officer who saved choking infant

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A local family on Tuesday introduced a Sterling Heights police officer to their infant girl who he saved from choking last week.

The then 3-week-old girl was choking when first-year Officer Cameron Maciejewski arrived at the scene on July 12. Police say the family called 9-1-1 after the baby lost consciousness while drinking milk from her bottle.

Maciejewski’s training took over and he saved the girl as frantic family members watched on the front lawn.

Dash cam video shows the distraught mother handing her infant to Maciejewski. As the family watched, he stayed calm and flipped the baby onto her stomach.

Watch the video below.

When she realized her baby was breathing again, the mother collapsed to the street in tears.

The family visited Officer Maciejewski on Tuesday to thank him and invite him to the baby’s first birthday party next year, according to a Facebook post.

“Everyone is happy and healthy along with thankful for Ofc. Maciejewski’s quick, calm and life saving actions,” said the Sterling Heights Police Department on Facebook.

Sterling Heights police Chief Dale Dwojakowski watched the dash cam video of the incident and said Maciejewski is a hero.

“Talk about a heartwarming video,” Dwojakowski said. “I’m so proud of my officer. He did just a great job and we’re very proud of him.”

