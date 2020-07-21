Person of interest wanted in shooting that killed 3 people at Detroit Coney Island

DETROIT – Surveillance video from inside A Eagles Coney Island on Dexter Avenue near Joy Road shows the shooter and a 23-year-old woman who may have been an accomplice.

Four men between the ages of 20 and 34 were shot Sunday night. Three of them were shot inside the restaurant. The fourth one was shot in the parking lot when the gunman fled. Three men died and a fourth, a 28-year-old man, is in critical condition.

Video from inside the restaurant shows the shooting. The shooter is shown wearing a red shirt with his back to the camera. When a man in a gray hoodie, the gunman steps forward and fires.

The 27-year-old gunman was arrested within 7 hours of the fatal shooting. Police are still looking for the woman who was with him. She may have driven him away from the shooting.

“We need her to come in so we can have a conversation,” said Detroit Police Chief James Craig. “Three deaths, senseless shooting. Our hearts and prayers go out to each of the family members of those victims.”

Anyone with information on this deadly shooting needs to contact Detroit police.

More: Detroit crime news