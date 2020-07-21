Judge rules to keep 15-year-old in juvenile detention for not completing school work

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A judge ruled to keep a 15-year-old girl in juvenile detention until September for violations.

Monday’s ruling comes amid protests and national headlines calling for change to the juvenile justice system.

The judge said the case goes beyond unfinished homework and it’s about repeated violations and the need to finish counseling programs. The judge said the teen would be better served staying inside the center for troubled kids.

A hearing was held on Monday and was filled with testimony from judge and social workers who said the 15-year-old, identified as Grace, is improving in her programs at the center. They also detailed a history of domestic violence and fights with her mother.

Grace pleaded with the judge to send her home.

“I believe placement in my home with the same consistent therapy that I was getting beforehand, and the love and support that will always be surrounding me will be beneficial for myself,” she said.

The judge said she understands, but ultimately kept the teen detained as her final ruling. The judge also ordered parent counseling for the teen’s mother.

