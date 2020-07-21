Protesters gather in Shelby Township after police chief Robert Shelide’s suspension ends

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide is back on the job after being suspended for comments he made on social media about the George Floyd protests.

Shelide returned to work on Friday and protesters showed up on Monday in opposition. At one point, protesters shut down a major intersection.

Protest organizers expected many more than usual for this protest, but it was half of what we’ve seen in the past. Just 40 people showed up to protest.

Shelide was suspended in June, he was ordered to go 30 days without pay and was ordered to go to cultural and sensitivity training. He was given 60 days to undergo the additional law enforcement training.

READ: Opposing protesters face-off in Shelby Township

Shelide had a personal Twitter account where he posted inflammatory statements regarding the civil unrest around the country. The township supervisor said that the Tweets were unprofessional and could be considered racially insensitive and derogatory. Shelide has asked for forgiveness for his actions.

On Monday, protesters marched up and down Van Dyke. At times they clashed with counter protesters who were there to support Shelide.

Protesters also marched to the steps of the police department. They used chalk to write anti-police graffiti.

The march culminated at Van Dyke and 23 Mile Road, where protesters shut the intersection down.

Click here to read more coverage