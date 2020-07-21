78ºF

Officials say they haven’t been contacted about any plans to sends DHS officers to Detroit

President Trump says he's sending 150 DHS agents to Chicago

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – President Donald Trump said he’s sending 150 agents from the Department of Homeland Security to Chicago because of the spike in violence in that city.

He also mentioned sending agents to other so-called “Democrat-controlled” cities. Detroit was among that list.

City administration said they’ve heard nothing from the feds. Detroit police Chief James Craig said the agents aren’t needed and that his department has handled this from the beginning.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and police Chief James Craig issued the following statement:

“Neither the City of Detroit nor the Detroit Police Department has had any contact from any representative of the federal government about any plans to sends DHS officers to Detroit. There could be no possible justification for such an action. The Detroit Police Department has had the support of the Detroit community in making sure our City did not have a single store looted or a single fire started during the protests.

“Unlike nearly every other major city in the country, the Detroit Police Department never requested assistance from the National Guard -- we handled our issues as a community. We definitely have no need for any federal presence being sent in now.”

