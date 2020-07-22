9-year old killed in crash on Detroit’s west side, father charged

DETROIT – Kelvin Jerome Simpson II was charged Tuesday in connection to a collision that killed his 9-year-old son.

According to authorities, the crash happened in the 14000 block of Minock Street at about 3 a.m. Sunday. Police believe Simpson ran a yield sign, striking two other vehicles. Police said the Chevrolet Tahoe flipped and ejected the 9-year-old boy from the vehicle. Simpson was in critical condition from the crash.

Tuesday, Simpson was charged with second degree homicide, operating with a high blood alcohol concentration causing death, operating while intoxicated causing death, operating while license suspended causing death, operating with a high blood alcohol content causing serious injury and second degree child abuse.

Court documents claim Simpson stood mute and a plea of not guilty was entered by the court. He is being held without bail and is expected to return to court Aug. 4.