19 arrested during Detroit summer school protest today

DETROIT – Police arrested 19 people Thursday morning during a protest of Detroit summer school classes being held during the coronavirus pandemic.

Protesters were using vehicles to block school buses outside a bus yard. Officers eventually moved in to have the vehicles towed.

Overall, four vehicles were towed and 19 people were arrested -- 12 males and 7 females.

The buses quickly moved to go pick up students. Last week, many students were stranded at bus stops while buses were blocked from leaving the yard.

Earlier this week, a judge ruled the in-person summer school classes can continue in the Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) after a lawsuit was filed to halt the classes.

While the judge decided that the classes can continue, all of the students attending those classes need to have COVID-19 tests or the in-person learning could be shut down.

That means testing all 630 students in a tight time frame. The Detroit Health Department and the DPSCD are in high gear to work together to test the students. While the district is complying with social distancing, face masks, hand sanitizing, temperature checks, and student teacher ratios of 15:1.

Summer school in the DPSCD began last week. A lawsuit was filed by parents, teachers, students and activist group By Any Means Necessary (BAMN) against the district. The suit was seeking to sop summer school and first went before the judge on Friday.

With the judge’s decision this week, protesters are allowed to continue their demonstration but they must stop impeding the buses that pick up students.

