Suspect accused of shooting 4 teens in Detroit killed in officer involved shooting, police say

DETROIT – Police are on scene of an officer involved shooting that happened on Detroit’s east side on Thursday evening.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said that one shot was fired and the suspect was killed. The man was accused of being involved in a quadruple shooting over the weekend.

Four teenagers were shot Sunday night on Meuse Street, near Morang Avenue.

According to authorities, the teens were sitting in the vehicle at about 6:45 p.m. when another vehicle drove up and an occupant started shooting.

Two victims, ages 15 and 17, were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other two, ages 15 and 17, were taken in temporary serious condition on Sunday.

