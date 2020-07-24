Police seek suspect, 2 persons of interest in gas station shooting

DETROIT – Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate a suspect and two persons of interest wanted in connection with a gas station shooting that occurred on July 3, 2020.

Police say at about 4:15 a.m. two women exited a black Chevy Trailblazer and entered a gas station in the 13300 block of Harper Avenue. The suspect then exited the rear passenger seat of the same vehicle and fired shots at a 1998 Honda Accord minutes later.

Police say the suspect struck a 49-year-old man in the Honda Accord.

Below is a video of the incident provided by the Detroit Police Department.

Warning: video contains graphic content.

The victim drove himself to the hospital after the incident and has since been released from the hospital, officials said.

The suspect got into the driver’s seat of the Trailblazer and picked up the women who entered the gas station, then fled the scene, officials said.

Police are looking for the two women in addition to the suspect.

The persons of interest can be seen in the below video provided by the Detroit Police Department.

The shooter is described as bald and was last seen wearing a white shirt, jean shorts and black shoes.

Detroit police are seeking a man wanted in connection with a non-fatal shooting at a gas station on July 3, 2020. Photo provided by the Detroit Police Department. (Detroit Police Department)

Detroit police are seeking a suspect and two persons of interest wanted in connection with a shooting at a Detroit gas station on July 3, 2020. Pictured is the suspect vehicle, a black Chevrolet Trailblazer. Photo provided by the Detroit Police Department. (Detroit Police Department)

Anyone with information can contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-407-5853 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

