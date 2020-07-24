Walled Lake Police Department close Mercer Beach due to overcrowding

WALLED LAKE, Mich. – Mercer Beach in Walled Lake have been closed down to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, police said.

The Walled Lake Police Department said the closure is because the Mercer Beach is “consistently overcrowded and unable to operate without violating Governor Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-151.”

The Police Chief determined a closure is necessary to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 to protect Walled Lake’s public health and ordered the following:

Police officers to close the beach with the necessary barricades until further notice Remove any violators by first issuing a warning. If they fail to comply, officers are authorized to remove/arrest violators under Chapter 50 section 50-33 of the Walled Lake Code of Ordinances. Post signage (Beach Closed by Police Order) at entrance of the beach to notify to the members of the public.

Police said failure to cooperate in all of the actions described above is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than 90 days or a fine of not more than $500.00, or both.