Waterford Township man charged after impersonating police officer

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Waterford Township man has been charged after impersonating a police officer in Oakland County.

Charles Molina, 22, was arrested after an Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy encountered the man and his vehicle equipped to impersonate a police vehicle on Tuesday.

Police say a deputy in an unmarked vehicle was traveling west on Highland Road when he observed a black Dodge Charger with flashing red and blue lights pass stopped traffic to address a disabled motorist east of Airport Road. The driver of the Charger, Molina, stopped his vehicle to talk with the driver of the disabled vehicle, officials said.

The deputy then noticed that Molina’s vehicle appeared to be equipped with a radar unit, camera and bars on the back windows. The deputy identified himself as a law enforcement officer and asked Molina who he worked for but he didn’t respond. He later said he was a bounty hunter, police said.

Additional officers arrived on the scene and conducted a search of Molina’s vehicle. Police found a loaded pistol, an unloaded shotgun, an unloaded pellet gun, body armor, portable radios, a gun belt, a taser and handcuffs.

Officials say Molina did have a proof of a valid Michigan Concealed Pistol License. The man wore a bail bond officer clip on his belt and claimed to be a bail bonds officer in Royal Oak, but police said he did not have documentation to prove it.

Molina told police that he just recently purchased the vehicle and hadn’t put it under his name yet. The vehicle had an Ohio license plate.

Police say further investigation revealed that Molina had driven with activated lights and sirens in other areas. Multiple calls had been made regarding Molina’s car in the area on other days, officials said.

Molina has been charged with the use and possession of flashing lights, which is a misdemeanor. He was given a $500 personal bond and is expected to appear in court again on Aug. 20.

Police are asking anyone who has been pulled over by Molina or has information related to him to contact Sergeant Richard Hubble at 888-TURN-1-IN.

The photos of Molina’s vehicle below were provided by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Molina, 22, of Waterford Township is accused of impersonating a police officer after Oakland County deputies discovered him driving a vehicle equipped to impersonate a police vehicle on July 21, 2020. The black Dodge Charger (pictured) was equipped with lights, sirens, an apparent radar unit, a camera, bars on the back window and more. Photo provided by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Charles Molina, 22, of Waterford Township is accused of impersonating a police officer after Oakland County deputies discovered him driving a vehicle equipped to impersonate a police vehicle on July 21, 2020. The black Dodge Charger (pictured) was equipped with lights, sirens, an apparent radar unit, a camera, bars on the back window and more. Photo provided by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

MORE: Local News