10-year-old girl killed in Warren crash after dump truck driver runs red light

Two survivors of crash in stable condition

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

The child's mother and driver of the dump truck are expected to survive. Photo courtesy of Wendy Nickles (WDIV)

WARREN, Mich. – A 10-year-old girl was killed at the scene of a crash on 10 Mile and Ryan roads in Warren Saturday morning, according to police.

Police say a dump truck driver ran a red light and hit a car. The impact forced a crane on the truck to fall off and onto the car.

The girl was the front seat passenger of the car and struck by the crane. Police say the girl’s mother was rushed to the hospital, but is expected to survive.

The dump truck driver is a 60-year-old Chesterfield Township man who is in stable condition.

Police are still investigating and charges could be filed.

“My deepest sympathy goes out to the mother of the 10-year-old child as well as others in the family,” said Warren Mayor Jim Fouts on Facebook.

In an entirely separate incident Wednesday a 10-year-old boy died after being shot in the chest, Warren police say.

