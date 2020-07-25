Detroit store owner says customer attacked him over no returns policy

DETROIT – Kebba Faye is the owner of Afrco Centric Connections.

The store is located at the corner of East 7 Mile and Gratiot. He said he was attacked in his own store on Thursday. He has released video and photos of the customer he said attacked him.

“I’m not going to let anyone attack me in my store anymore,” Faye said.

He said the customer tried to return items that she bought 10 days ago. He said that’s against the store’s policy and there are signs posted on the doors that read “Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Afro Centric Connections will no longer accept returns or exchanges.”

“She attacked me from her and she started punching me all over. Scratching my face and keep punching, keep punching. Until the customers came and got her,” Faye said.

He said his employees and himself have been forced to take extra measures for protections. They’re now carrying a weapon.

“Also, I want the public to know, next time something like this happens, I’m not going to sit down, nor stand and wait. I’m not going to stand or wait,” Faye said.

Detroit police are investigating the incident.

