2 Detroit summer school students test positive for COVID-19

DETROIT – Officials said two students attending summer school in Detroit have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Detroit Public Schools Community District partnered with the Detroit Health Department to have students who are attending face-to-face summer school tested for COVID-19.

The tests were ordered on Tuesday, after a judge ruled that summer classes could only continue if every student attending was tested for the virus.

So far, 274 kids were tested and two have tested positive. Parents of the students are being notified to self-quarantine for 14 days and to monitor for symptoms.

The students who tested positive will continue classes online. The school is working to clean and disinfent the school and the school bus.

“Again we would like to thank the Detroit Health Department for working with us to provide rapid testing to students and families who chose the option of face-to-face summer school. We are committed to transparency and upholding the guidelines outlined by health authorities and the Center for Disease and Prevention. We will continue to work closely with the Detroit Health Department as we complete summer school and prepare to re-open in the fall. Our priority is to meet the needs of our families as we navigate this pandemic,” said Nikolai Vitti, superintendent, Detroit Public Schools Community District.

Students who received a COVID-19 test will be allowed to return to the building on Monday. The entire staff will also be tested.

“Infection rates are low, which is consistent with rates across the City,” says Denise Fair, chief public health officer, Detroit Health Department. “This is what I would have expected. We are not seeing clusters and at this point, this does not suggest school spread. We will continue to partner with Detroit Public Schools Community District to ensure the health and safety of students.”

