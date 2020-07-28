Teen charged as adult in fatal shooting of 10-year-old boy in Warren

WARREN, Mich. – A 15-year-old boy has been charged as an adult with second-degree murder after allegedly fatally shooting a 10-year-old boy in the chest in Warren last week.

The Detroit boy has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearms, officials said. The second-degree murder charge mandates a life sentence in prison.

He reportedly turned himself in to police on July 22 just hours after 10-year-old Orran “O.J.” Baugh was shot in the chest.

According to authorities at around 1:05 p.m. the child was shot at the Warren Manor Apartments in the 21500 block of Dequindre Road. The boy died at 2:22 p.m. after being transported to a children’s hospital, officials said.

Police said there were 10 children in the apartment at the time. Their ages ranged from 5 years old to 17 years old.

Police said the shooter turned himself in to authorities about five hours after the shooting happened.

Seven juveniles and one 17-year-old girl left the police station after being questioned last week. Police said there were no adults in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

Police previously said they believe the shooting was an accident. A weapon has been recovered from the scene.

Neighbors had complained about the apartment and the unattended children several times. An employee of Warren Manor said they tried to call the renter last Wednesday to issue another warning but there was no answer.

Officials say this is the second fatal shooting at the apartment complex in eight months.