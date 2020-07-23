Sibling of slain 10-year-old killed in Warren shooting speak out

WARREN, Mich. – Local 4 is still waiting the arraignment of a 15-year-old involved, but we’re told by Commissioner Bill Dwyer of the Warren Police Department.

In the mean time, the victims sibling are having an awe full time mourning the life of this little boy.

“I just wish this never happened,” said 11-year-old Cardell Baugh.

Hours later and the pain of losing a sibling is still still fresh for sister and brother Carnajah and Cardell.

“Gonna miss everything about him,” said 14-year-old Carnajah.

Their brother, 10-year-old Orran Ball, sometimes known as OJ, died after being shot in the chest in an apartment shooting that remains under investigation.

“My cousin had woke up and he saw him bleeding,” said Carnajah.

7 kids including Carnajah and Cardell, along with a 17-year-old woman was taken in for question. We’re told no parents were home when that fatal shot was fired.

“My daddy. He was crying a lot. A lot of my family was crying,” says Cardell.

Though the pain may still be fresh. These young but strong children are already keeping OJ’s legacy alive. Holding up the same t-shirt, they all planning on wearing to match.

“We just want to say that we love him and we’re gonna miss him,” said both children.

We’re told Orann was a rising 5th grader. Thursday at 8pm there will be vigil set to take place at the same complex where Orran lost his life.

The family of Orran has setup a GoFundMe to help pay for his funeral. Click here for more information.