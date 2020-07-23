Teen arrested after 10-year-old fatally shot at Warren apartment complex

WARREN, Mich. – A 15-year-old boy from Detroit is in custody after a 10-year-old boy was fatally shot in Warren.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:05 p.m. at the Warren Manor Apartments in the 21500 block of Dequindre Road. The boy was pronounced dead at 2:22 p.m. after being transported to a children’s hospital.

READ: 15-year-old in police custody after 10-year-old shot, killed at Warren apartment complex

Police said there were 10 children in the apartment at the time. Their ages range from 5 years old to 17 years old. Police said a 15-year-old turned himself in to authorities about five hours after the shooting happened.

Seven juveniles and one 17-year-old girl left the police station after being questioned. Police said there were no adults in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

Neighbors had complained about the apartment and the unattended children several times. An employee of Warren Manor said they tried to call the renter yesterday to issue another warning but there was no answer. It’s the second fatal shooting there in eight months.

Police were still investigating to see if the shooting was accidental. Police are expected to present the case to the prosecutor tomorrow.