Several boats catch fire at St. Clair Shores marina, smoke seen for miles

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Several boats caught fire at a St. Clair Shores marina on Tuesday evening.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles. Witnesses reported hearing an explosion.

The fire happened near the restaurant Mikes on the Water, at Ken’s Marine in the 10 Mile and Jefferson Area.

“Just one good bang I heard,” a St. Clair Shores resident in a nearby home said.

The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. Two men reportedly jumped off a boat that was on fire and swam from the flames. They have been located and are not injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

