Video: Police seek gunman in nonfatal shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in connection with a shooting on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, at about 5:30 p.m. July 10, a 47-year-old man was driving a blue Chevrolet Silverado truck westbound on Joy Road. Video footage captured from a nearby Project Greenlight location shows an unknown man produce a handgun and fire multiple shots into the Silverado.

Surveillance video of the shooting can be seen above.

The driver rushed to a hospital where he was treated for a graze wound and was released.

The gunman fled on foot.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man with sandy-brown hair, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds. He was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

