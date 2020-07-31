Graham Media Group’s President and CEO Emily Barr named ‘B+C’ Broadcaster of the Year

DETROIT – Emily Barr, president and CEO of Graham Media Group, has been named “B+C” Broadcaster of the Year.

She has held her position at Graham Media Group since July 2012.

Barr will receive the award at at TVB’s Alt Forward Conference on Thursday, Oct. 1. Barr will also be profiled in B+C’s awards issue on Sept. 21.

Barr oversees seven local media hubs - each in a top-70 market, representing just over 7% coverage in the U.S. The television stations, web and mobile platforms are recognized as news leaders across the media spectrum: KPRC-Houston (NBC); WDIV-Detroit (NBC); WKMG-Orlando (CBS); KSAT-San Antonio (ABC); a duopoly in Jacksonville: WJXT (Fully Local) and WCWJ (CW); and WSLS-Roanoke (NBC).

Barr received the Golden Mike Award from the Broadcasters Foundation of America in 2018.

READ: GMG president, CEO Emily Barr receives 2018 Golden Mike Award

Barr serves on the boards of the Associated Press and the Television Bureau of Advertising. In addition, she is the Chairman for Television for the National Association of Broadcasters and serves on the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation.

Barr is currently the Vice Chair of the NBC Affiliate Board and is a past Chair of the ABC Board of Governors. She has served twice as Chairman of the Board for the Illinois Broadcasters Association. In addition, Barr is is actively involved in the Chicago community serving on the board and executive committee of the Chicago Academy for the Arts.

A native of Haverhill, MA, Barr is a graduate of Phillips Exeter Academy and holds a BA in Film Studies from Carleton College in Northfield, MN. In 2020, Carleton College honored Barr with its Distinguished Alumni Achievement Award.