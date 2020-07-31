Metro Detroit business works to get out the vote days ahead of election

DETROIT – With just days ahead of the primary election, a Black owned restaurant and Detroit nonprofit are teaming up to encourage people to vote.

“All of us matter and our votes count. Simple as that,” said local voter, Sri King.

“If you cast your vote, you can decide who is the judge, the prosecutor or your state representative. You do your research and you find out who is going to fight for you,” said King.

She says all of that is on the line during the Aug. 4 election.

“The laws can change with us voting speaking in numbers,” said King.

That is the message, Live Free and Force Detroit, tried getting out Friday. It is a coalition with multiple community organizations and leaders coming together as one.

Members of the organization teamed up with Burger Grille on Detroit’s west side Friday to support the voting process.

Related: Voting by mail in Aug. 4 Michigan Primary Election: What to know