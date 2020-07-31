Suspect in custody in connection to death of Waterford Township woman found ‘badly burned'

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police said they have one suspect in custody in connection to the death of a 33-year-old woman.

The burnt remains of a female were found near a park on July 13 and identified as belonging to Susie Zhao from Waterford Township.

Zhao, 33, was reportedly a professional gambler.

A citizen discovered the “badly burned” remains of a female body around 8 a.m. on July 13 near the Pontiac Lake State Recreation Area at Maceday Lake and Cross roads, officials said. Police identified the body as Zhao one week after she was found.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Zhao between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. on July 11 to immediately contact White Lake Police Lieutenant Christopher Hild at 248-698-4404, ext. 2381.

The FBI are now involved in this ongoing investigation.

MORE: Michigan News