80ºF

Local News

Suspect in custody in connection to death of Waterford Township woman found ‘badly burned'

Female body identified one week after being discovered near a park in Oakland County

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Crime, Investigation, White Lake Township, Oakland County, Michigan, White Lake Police, White Lake Police Department, Cross Road, Oakland County Medical Examiner, FBI, Waterford Township, Susie Zhao, Zhao, Gambling, Pontiac Lake State Recreation Area, Maceday Lake Road, Burnt Remains, Human Remains
The body of Susie Zhao, 33, from Waterford Township was identified on July 20, 2020 after remains were discovered near a park in White Lake Township on July 13. Police are asking anyone who say Zhao on July 11 to contact them immediately. Photo provided by the White Lake Township Police Department.
The body of Susie Zhao, 33, from Waterford Township was identified on July 20, 2020 after remains were discovered near a park in White Lake Township on July 13. Police are asking anyone who say Zhao on July 11 to contact them immediately. Photo provided by the White Lake Township Police Department. (WDIV)

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police said they have one suspect in custody in connection to the death of a 33-year-old woman.

The burnt remains of a female were found near a park on July 13 and identified as belonging to Susie Zhao from Waterford Township.

Zhao, 33, was reportedly a professional gambler.

A citizen discovered the “badly burned” remains of a female body around 8 a.m. on July 13 near the Pontiac Lake State Recreation Area at Maceday Lake and Cross roads, officials said. Police identified the body as Zhao one week after she was found.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Zhao between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. on July 11 to immediately contact White Lake Police Lieutenant Christopher Hild at 248-698-4404, ext. 2381.

The FBI are now involved in this ongoing investigation.

MORE: Michigan News

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: