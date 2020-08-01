74ºF

48-year-old man killed when driver fleeing police disregards red light, police say

Officers investigating reported kidnapping

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

DETROIT – A vehicle suspected in a reported kidnapping fled police, leading to a fatal crash in Detroit.

Police responded to the area of 12900 block of Dale for reports of a possible kidnapping of an adult woman by an armed man.

At the time, it was broadcast to other officers that the suspect was driving a white Chrysler 300. A scout vehicle found a vehicle matching the description traveling south on W. Outer Drive, near Plymouth Road at a high rate of speed.

The officer activated their lights and sirens. The suspect’s vehicle disregarded a red light at the intersection of Plymouth and W. Outer Drive and collided with a white 2000 Honda Odyssey, which was driven by a 48-year-old man.

The 48-year-old man was transported to a local hospital where he was pounced dead.

The woman, who is 19 years old, driving the Chrysler 300 was taken into custody. A 21-year-old man was in the back seat of the Chrysler 300 and he was also taken into custody. They were both transported to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other occupants, a 15-year-old girl and a 33-year-old man, are also being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

