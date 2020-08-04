2 charged after striking, killing 48-year-old driver while fleeing Detroit police

DETROIT – Two people have been charged following the death of a 48-year-old man who was killed in a car crash on Friday.

The man was struck by a 19-year-old driver who was fleeing Detroit police.

Officials say at about 1:30 p.m. officers responded to reports of a possible kidnapping of an adult woman by an armed man in the 12900 block of Dale Street.

A notice was broadcasted to other officers that the suspect was driving a white Chrysler 300. Officers identified the suspect’s vehicle traveling south on West Outer Drive near Plymouth Road.

As police pursued the vehicle, the driver allegedly disregarded a red traffic signal at Plymouth Road while traveling at a high rate of speed, crashing into a 2000 Honda Odyssey traveling eastbound on Plymouth Road.

The 48-year-old man driving the Honda Odyssey was transported to the hospital following the crash, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the Chrysler 300 was driven by Zryeal Jarkia-Flossie Stringer, 19, of Detroit, with three other passengers: a 21-year-old man, a 33-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl.

Stringer and the 21-year-old man, Marcel Dasean Rembert of Detroit, were arrested at the scene, officials said.

On Monday Stringer was charged with second-degree murder, first- and second-degree fleeing and eluding, reckless driving causing death and reckless driving causing serious impairment of bodily function.

Rembert was also charged Monday with felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm.

Stringer is being held on a $100,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court next on Aug. 17.

Rembert is being held on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court next on Aug. 14.

