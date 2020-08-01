Matthew Stafford placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, sources say

DETROIT – According to NFL Network Insider’s Ian Rapoport and Field Yates, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.

The NFL’s chief medical officer confirmed Thursday there have been positive tests for COVID-19 among players, but players were not listed and teams are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to the their status on the roster.

Stafford being on the list doesn’t necessarily mean Stafford has tested positive for COVID-19, but that he has been in close contact with someone who has contracted coronavirus.

Aug. 1, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 82,356; Death toll now at 6,206

Other Lions on the COVID-19 list include Kenny Golladay, T.J. Hockenson, Justin Coleman, Isaac Nauta, Amani Oruwariye, Jalen Elliott and Arryn Siposs.

When reached for comment, a representative with the team told Local 4, “Per league rules... The reserve, COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.”

If Stafford tested positive and shows symptoms, the league requires him to wait at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared and at least 3 days since his last symptom before being cleared by team physician Dr. Kyle Anderson.

If Stafford tested positive but is asymptomatic, the league requires him to wait at least 10 days since the initial positive test, or five days have passed and he has received two consecutive negative tests at least a day apart within the five day period before being cleared by Anderson.

If Stafford has been in contact with someone with tested positive and he tests negative, the league requires him to take a second test within a day of the first negative in addition to daily tests for eight days while carefully monitoring for symptoms. He would then be tested regularly afterward.

The Lions players were tested three times within the last week with the most recent test taken Friday.