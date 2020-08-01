Michigan Court of Appeals orders immediate release of 15-year-old ‘Grace'

DETROIT – On Friday, the emergency motion for immediate release was granted for a 15-year-old known as “Grace” by the Michigan Court of Appeals. The Michigan teen had been detained for not completing her online homework, a condition of her parole.

Her case sparked national headlines when she was ordered into Children’s Village in Pontiac for violating terms of her probation, which included doing homework. Even celebrities called for the teen’s release.

Weeks ago the African American teen was denied being released from juvenile detention center for not completing her homework.

Protestors called it racial discrimination, saying it was a clear example of the pipeline from schools to prison. The teen had been at that juvenile detention center since early May because of the homework issue.

Democratic Michigan Congressman, Andy Levin, who first called on the court to review the case after the story broke sent a statement on her release.

“There is absolutely no doubt that public pressure turned the tide for Grace and her mother. I thank the Michigan Court of Appeals for taking action, every journalist who brought attention to this matter, every protester who camped outside of Children’s Village, and everyone of my colleagues who joined me to demand ‘free Grace!’ in the weeks past,” read the statement.

A statement released to Local 4 News on behalf of the teen’s mother read, “She is enjoying her daughter being home, and will determine her and Grace’s interest in speaking publicly next week. In the interim, they are both extremely and deeply appreciative of the outpouring of support from around the country, and for Grace’s release; she is anxious to be with her family.”

Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell Tweeted on the teen’s release.