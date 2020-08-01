Michigan State Police trooper dies after being struck by suspected drunk driver

LANSING, Mich. – A trooper who was struck by a drunk driver while on duty on July 10 has died, according to police.

Tpr. Caleb Starr joined the Michigan State Police in Sept. 2018, as a member of the 135th Trooper Recruit School.

Starr was 33-years-old. He is survived by his wife, Rachael, who is a civilian member of the MSP, and their two young daughters.

“The Michigan State Police mourns the loss of not just a trooper, but a husband, father and dedicated public servant who had so much left to give in a life that was cut far too short,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP.

The crash happened before 10 p.m. in Boston Township in Ionia County. Starr was westbound on Grand River Avenue when a vehicle traveling east, driven by a 28-year-old woman from Utah crossed the center line.

He was flown by medical helicopter to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. He was treated until he passed away earlier Friday evening.

Charges are pending against the driver from Utah, who is believed to still be hospitalized, according to police.

