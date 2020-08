DETROIT – Police are searching for 61-year-old Anthony Hardnett who was last seen a few months ago in March.

He has not returned to his home located in the 10000 block of Harper in Detroit since then.

Hardnett is described as light skinned, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, slim, brown eyes, salt and pepper short hair with a mustache. He has health issues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit police at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.