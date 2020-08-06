Dearborn police searching for armed robbery suspect on AK Steel property

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn police are searching for a person on AK Steel property who is considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

The search is being conducted in the area of Schaefer and Butler roads, according to authorities. Michigan State Police troopers are also at the scene helping Dearborn police.

Police said the person they’re searching for is a suspect in an armed robbery at a party store in Garden City. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Ford has locked down all buildings at its Rouge site to keep workers safe, the company announced. AK Steel is inside the gates at the Rouge site, but is not a Ford facility.

“At this time, it is our understanding that no shots have been fired and our employees at both AK Steel and Ford in the Rouge Complex are safe and in lockdown,” UAW officials said in a statement. “We want to emphasize that this is an active situation that the Dearborn police are handling. At this point, it appears to not be workplace related. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dearborn police and all who are on lockdown during this situation.”

Dearborn police search for an armed robbery suspect at AK Steel on Aug. 6, 2020. (WDIV)