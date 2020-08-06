Detroit Symphony Orchestra kicks off free, socially distant summer concert series

DETROIT – The Detroit Symphony Orchestra kicked off its outdoor summer concert series on Wednesday night.
The performance was held outside the orchestra hall. It was the first of seven free shows scheduled in August throughout the city of Detroit.
Small groups of musicians perform for limited audiences at the DSO’s Sosnick Courtyard as well as three Detroit Riverfront Conservancy venues: Robert C. Valade Park, the Dequindre Cut Freight Yard, and Gabriel Richard Park.
READ: Detroit Symphony Orchestra offers free access to streaming archive amid coronavirus outbreak
All the events are free, but ticket reservations are required for the Sosnick Courtyard performances. Registration is encouraged for performances at other venues. Seating won’t be provided, so bring your own chairs and blankets.
Performance dates are as follows:
- Wednesday, August 5 at 7 p.m. - Sosnick Courtyard
- Sunday, August 9 at 12 p.m. - Robert C. Valade Park
- Wednesday, August 12 at 7 p.m. - Sosnick Courtyard
- Sunday, August 16 at 12 p.m. - Dequindre Cut Freight Yard
- Wednesday, August 19 at 7 p.m. - Sosnick Courtyard
- Sunday, August 23 at 12 p.m. - Gabriel Richard Park
- Wednesday, August 26 at 7 p.m. - Sosnick Courtyard
Event attendees will be required to follow safety protocols. Those safety protocols are as follows:
- Wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth at all times
- Stay six feet away from other people at all times
- Temperature checks will be given upon entry to Sosnick Courtyard
- Audience capacity will be capped at 100 attendees
- Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available
If you have questions you can contact the Box Office at tickets@dso.org or call 313-576-5111 (Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).