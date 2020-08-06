Detroit Symphony Orchestra kicks off free, socially distant summer concert series

DETROIT – The Detroit Symphony Orchestra kicked off its outdoor summer concert series on Wednesday night.

The performance was held outside the orchestra hall. It was the first of seven free shows scheduled in August throughout the city of Detroit.

Small groups of musicians perform for limited audiences at the DSO’s Sosnick Courtyard as well as three Detroit Riverfront Conservancy venues: Robert C. Valade Park, the Dequindre Cut Freight Yard, and Gabriel Richard Park.

All the events are free, but ticket reservations are required for the Sosnick Courtyard performances. Registration is encouraged for performances at other venues. Seating won’t be provided, so bring your own chairs and blankets.

Performance dates are as follows:

Wednesday, August 5 at 7 p.m. - Sosnick Courtyard

Sunday, August 9 at 12 p.m. - Robert C. Valade Park

Wednesday, August 12 at 7 p.m. - Sosnick Courtyard

Sunday, August 16 at 12 p.m. - Dequindre Cut Freight Yard

Wednesday, August 19 at 7 p.m. - Sosnick Courtyard

Sunday, August 23 at 12 p.m. - Gabriel Richard Park

Wednesday, August 26 at 7 p.m. - Sosnick Courtyard

Event attendees will be required to follow safety protocols. Those safety protocols are as follows:

Wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth at all times

Stay six feet away from other people at all times

Temperature checks will be given upon entry to Sosnick Courtyard

Audience capacity will be capped at 100 attendees

Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available

If you have questions you can contact the Box Office at tickets@dso.org or call 313-576-5111 (Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).