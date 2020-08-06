Michigan recalls marijuana product after someone licked pre-rolls during assembly

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) announced Thursday a recall on contaminated pre-rolls from retail outlets at Bay City, Hazel Park, Detroit, Traverse City, Ann Arbor, Lansing, River Rouge, Ferndale, Quincy, Lowell, Negaunee and Lapeer.

The MRA issued a 14-day suspension of medical and adult-use processor licenses to 3843 Euclid LLC in Bay City, pending an investigation after receiving information that someone licked a pre-rolled product while assembling it.

According to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA), the investigation was initiated on July 31.

“In the interest of the public health and safety, the MRA issued an order which placed all marijuana products in the business’ inventory identified in the statewide monitoring system as a “pre-roll” on an administrative hold during the ongoing investigation and prohibited the sale or transfer of any marijuana products on administrative hold,” read a news release from LARA.

The news release stated that 3843 Euclid LLC ceased all production as of July 31 and will remain inactive until further notice from MRA.

Consumers who have any of the contaminated pre-rolls in their possession should return them to the retailer where they were purchased for proper disposal. Provisioning centers must notify patients and caregivers who purchased the pre-rolls of the recall.

Consumers who have experienced symptoms after using these products should report their symptoms and product use to their physician. Consumers are also asked to report any adverse product reactions to the MRA via email at MRA-Enforcement@michigan.gov or call 517-284-8599.